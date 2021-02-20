Reba Hill Brown died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in her Tupelo home at the age of 80. She was born December 20, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Clarence Leroy Hill and Bernice Lorette Tidwell. After graduating from Tupelo High School, Reba attended Mississippi State College for Women, now more commonly known as the MUW. Reba married James Russell Brown, Jr., and they shared many good years raising their family before his death in November of 1991. Reba was the bookkeeper at Westbrooks of Tupelo for 17 years, and then worked as the Assistant to the Director at CRA for 20 years before retiring. She was active in her community, including being a Past-President and member of the Tupelo Junior Women's Club and a board member of the Tupelo Community Concert Association. For over 58 years, she was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church where she was active in the choir. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her children, Lisa Brown Moore, James Russell Brown III, and Roger Barton Brown and his wife, Gina; sister, Janice Hill Lomenick and her husband, Eddie; nieces, Suzye Lomenick Sheffield and Merrie Margaret Lomenick Hughes and her husband, Andy; special cousin, Denise Griffin Hanebuth and her husband, Ed; grandchildren, Madison Moore Pool and her husband, Jeff, and Marion Moore Perlman and her husband, Andy; two great-grandchildren; a great-niece; two great-nephews; and many other beloved family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Luke United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund; the Salvation Army; or the charity of the donor's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
