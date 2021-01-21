Rickey Brown , 58, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at his home in Columbus. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Nebo CME Church parking lot . Visitation will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home, Verona, MS.

