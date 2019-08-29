WEST POINT, MS -- Rosie Mae Brown, 81, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at The Windsor Place Nursing & Rehab Center in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Cedar Bluff Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Cedar Bluff Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.