Eggville - Mrs. Sallie Frances Cummings Brown, 77, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from Sanctuary Hospice House following an extended illness. She was an only child born January 19, 1944 in Lee County, MS, to the union of Cleophus Cummings and Beatrice Benson Cummings. Sallie grew up in the Brewer community and was a 1963 graduate of Shannon High School. She married James R. Brown, June 27, 1969 in the Mount Vernon community and they shared 52 years together. Sallie worked for Fashion Furniture for over 10 years and later more than 10 years of employment at Arvin Industries before retiring due to her health. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, and flowers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately called her Mamaw. She was a member of Mooreville United Methodist Church. A celebration of life service will be at 12 noon, Friday, September 10, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jimmy Webb officiating. Private burial will follow in Mooreville Methodist Church Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at Noon Friday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be archived thereafter. Survivors include her husband, James R. Brown of Eggville community; son, James Ronald Brown, Jr. (Tonya) of Eggville; daughter, Sherry Lynn Keith (Jerry Lee) of Palmetto; brother-in-law, Wayne Brown (Carolyn) of Eggville; grandchildren, Ashlee Keith Lindley (Eric), Alex Keith (Lauren), Adam Keith, Austin Brown, and Anna Grace Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Mary Ellen Brown and E. H. Brown. Pallbearers will be Richard Stephens, Alex Keith, Brad Marcy, Joseph Senter, Barry Ellis, and Jimmy Hester. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Brown, Harold Hood, Bill Pickens, Gerald Horton, David Lundy, and Eric Lindley. Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.