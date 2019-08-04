Shirley Jean Moore Brown, 76, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Itawamba county. She was born July 26, 1943 in Itawamba county to the late Everette L. Burleson and the late Mary Sue Sheffield Burleson. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of all of her family. She loved shopping especially in Cracker Barrel. Services will be 2:00 pm on Monday August 5, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Neal Mahoney officiating. Visitation will be from 8:00 am until service time today. Burial will be in Walton Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Lawson Brown; son, Terry (Angela) Moore; daughter, Pam (Troy) Thornton; step-daughter, Teresa Brown all of Mantachie; brother, Randy (Barbie) Burleson, sister, Sandra (Greg) Malone; granddaughters: Jessica Foster (special friend-Guy Davis), Taylor (Jordan) Mann, Brandi (Josh) Holley; grandson, Chad Moore; great-grandson: Payton Bryant, Ty Steele, Dillan Holley, Ethan Foster, Devin Buchanan, Reed Holley, Timmy Holley; great-granddaughter, Kallee Moore. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ancil Moore, granddaughter, Priscilla Steele, sister, Linda Sue Stephens, brother, Rickey Burleson Pallbearers are Chad Moore, Payton Bryant, Ty Steele, Dillan Holley, Jordan Mann, Josh Holley Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
