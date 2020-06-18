Barbara Ann Brown Simons, 79, went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 17, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS after a battle with ALS. She was born on September 21, 1940 in Charleston, MS to Lorene Logan Brown and David H. Brown. Barbara was a graduate of Drew High School, and she received a nursing degree from Greenwood-Leflore Hospital School of Nursing at Delta State. She began her career as a registered nurse in 1962 and continued that compassionate course for 57 years. She worked in all facets of nursing in numerous hospitals and nursing homes through the years. Her career carried her from California to Mississippi to Tennessee. She spent the last 19 years of her career as an industrial health nurse for Nike, Inc. in Memphis, TN. The one constant throughout all her years of nursing was her extraordinary compassion as a caregiver. Her giving soul will be greatly missed by all those that were touched by Nurse Barbara. She cared deeply and was fiercely protective of all her patients, family, friends, and co-workers. When she wasn't working her other great love was spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Barbara retired in August 2019 and returned home to Starkville, MS in September 2019 to spend more time with family and friends. However, her retirement was abruptly cut short by a diagnosis of ALS. Her strong Baptist faith helped her to make peace with the path that the Lord had chosen for her. "For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's." Romans 14:8. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Simons Cockrell, son-in-law, Britt Cockrell, granddaughter, Jordan Cockrell, and grandson, Trace Cockrell, all of Saltillo, MS; her two sisters, Frances Boyles of Greenville, MS and Rosa Warford of Batesville, MS; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lorene Horton and David H. Brown. A service honoring Barbara's life will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Meadowview Baptist Church in Starkville, MS. Rev. Jason Middleton will conduct the service. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm, followed by the service at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
