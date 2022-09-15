Billy Murphy Brown, Sr., at the age of 84 years old, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Itawamba County to Roy Brown and Izora Murphy on December 4, 1937. He was the proud Forward Guard on the Grand Slam Basketball Championship Team his senior year at Mantachie High School. Following graduation he served his country in the United States Army, during his service he was deployed in Germany. He began his career at Air Cap for 27 years and retired after 28 years at Chickasaw Container. Billy was a longtime member of Fawn Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Billy was an avid sports fan especially basketball and football. He had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to his garden. Billy is survived by his two children, Bill Murphy Brown, Jr. and Sonia Brown both of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Kayla Hendrix (Shane) of Mooreville, Kimberly Brown (Steven Jackson) of Plantersville, and Alex Newell of Tupelo; six great-grandchildren, Landen Upton, Kylie Upton, Taylor Grace Sheffield, Caiden Goodrich, Lillee Jackson, and Bailey Kate Jackson; one brother, Charles David Brown (Peggy) of Pontotoc; and niece, Cindy McGregor (James) of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Fawn Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Services honoring Billy's life will be 2 p.m. Friday. September 16, 2022 at Fawn Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow at Fawn Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Landen Upton, Caiden Goodrich, Alex Newell, Jake McGregor, James McGregor, and Colin McGregor. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.