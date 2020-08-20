Charles Victor Brown, Sr., entered his earthly home on July 22, 1933, in Holly Springs, Mississippi, as the youngest of four children born to Donia and Willie Brady Brown. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Calvin Chapel United Methodist Church, where he remained a faithful member until he moved to Ripley, Mississippi and united with the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Charles attended the public schools in Holly Springs and graduated from Rosenwald High School. His higher education was done at Mississippi Industrial College, where he majored in Social Science. Upon his graduating from college in 1955, he was drafted into the United States Army. After serving his country faithfully for two years, he received an honorable discharge. Following military service, on July 28,1957, Charles married his high school sweetheart and life partner, Armetta Mozell Moore. To this union three children were born. When they made their home in Ripley, Mississippi, for the next 28 years, he found employment there as a high school social studies teacher. However, he was able to retire from the system with 30 years, having been given credit for the two years he had spent in the Army. He also worked part-time for several years at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley. God called Charles to his celestial home, Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Persons to be reunited with him in the everlasting life include: devoted wife of sixty-three years, Armetta Mozell Moore Brown; son, Charles Jr., MD of Los Angeles, CA; daughters, Sharon Phyllis Hollins of Ripley, MS and Jennifer Michelle (Karl) Hall of Lewisville, TX; brother, Wheatley Abram Brown, Sr., of Holly Springs, MS; two brothers-in-law; four sisters-in law; and several nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A private graveside service for family only will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cottrell Cemetery in Holly Springs, MS. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com I
