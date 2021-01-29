Curtis M. Brown, Sr. 70, passed away on January 20, 2021, in Forest Park, IL. He was born on April 11, 1950, in Amory, MS, to the late Ernest & Maverlean Brown. He was the fourth of seven children born to this union. In 1968, he graduated from West Amory High School where he played and excelled in sports playing football and basketball. He attended Mississippi Valley State, before leaving in 1969. He left Mississippi in 1969, settling in Chicago where he married Eloise "Katy" Brown and of this union, two children were born. Though the marriage dissolved they remained great friends up the day he passed. He then moved to Forest Park in 1980. Curtis was a hard and dedicated worker, he was employed for Alsco in the '70s, then with Broadview Park District for 15 years before retiring He leaves behind to cherish his memories two children, a daughter, Katrina Brown (Joseph); a son, Curtis Brown, Jr. (Cordia); three grandchildren, Edward Freeman, Sr. (Monique), Curtis Brown, III, and Aaliyah Carter; three great grandchildren, Edward Jr, Kylah, and Kyrie; two brothers, Edsell "Jack" Brown (Joyce), and Lemuel "12" Brown; two special girls he considered as daughters, Natasha Lemond (Claude) and Bianca Brown (Michael); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Longtime friend John Edward Childs. He is preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, Ruby "June" Garth, Ernestine "Bug" Crump, Lorraine "Sally" Barker, Wilma Diane Jones, and Peggy Ann Smith; two brothers Otis Brown and Wardell Brown. A Walk-Through Viewing will be on Monday, February 1, 2021, from 3-5:00 p.m. at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements
