Kenneth Wayne Brown, Sr. 81, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on May 12, 1938, to Luther and Mary Barber Brown in Ripley, MS. Kenneth was a retired Game Warden for The Tennessee Wildlife Agency. He attended First Baptist Church of Ripley, MS. A private Family Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Tippah Memorial Garden in Ripley, MS with Dr. Micah Carter officiating. There will be no visitation. Kenneth is survived by his wife: Brenda Phagan Brown of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Candice "Candi" Sparkman of Ripley, MS; two sons: Kenneth Wayne Brown, Jr. (Courtney) of Dumas, MS, Ken Brown (Rhonda) of Dumas, MS; one sister: Linda Wages (Cecil) of Collierville, TN; one brother: Curtis Brown (Nora) of Byhalia, MS; eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Expressions of sympathy, for the Brown family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

