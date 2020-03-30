Kenneth Wayne Brown, Sr. 81, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on May 12, 1938, to Luther and Mary Barber Brown in Ripley, MS. Kenneth was a retired Game Warden for The Tennessee Wildlife Agency. He attended First Baptist Church of Ripley, MS. A private Family Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Tippah Memorial Garden in Ripley, MS with Dr. Micah Carter officiating. There will be no visitation. Kenneth is survived by his wife: Brenda Phagan Brown of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Candice "Candi" Sparkman of Ripley, MS; two sons: Kenneth Wayne Brown, Jr. (Courtney) of Dumas, MS, Ken Brown (Rhonda) of Dumas, MS; one sister: Linda Wages (Cecil) of Collierville, TN; one brother: Curtis Brown (Nora) of Byhalia, MS; eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Expressions of sympathy, for the Brown family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.