Mrs. Sybil Foster Brown, 84, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was born to the late Walter Ellis Colvin and Joyce Wilder Speck Colvin on August 21, 1938 in Lee County, MS. During her younger adult life, Sybil was a homemaker caring for her children. She later worked in food service at East Union Attendance Center for 15 years before becoming disabled. Sybil enjoyed sewing, playing rook and dominoes, as well as reading love stories/novels. She was a member of Sherman Church of Christ. A celebration of life service will be at 11 AM, today, May 20, 2022 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister Donny Hamblin officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery in Blue Springs, MS. Visitation will be today from 9 AM to service time. Survivors include her husband, Allen Brown of Fairfield; her children, Clay Foster, Jr. (Lana) of Sherman and Trena Foster Stanford of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Shea Beane (Eric), Seseme Stanford (Robert), Courtney McBrayer (Casey), Trae Foster (Meg), and Noelle Phillips (John); six great-grandchildren, Gaibe Beane, Foster Beane, Henson Hughes, Kashton Hughes, Maggie McBrayer, and Micah McBrayer. She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and father of her children, Clay Foster, Sr., and sister, Mary Ruth Bethay. Pallbearers will be J. B. Harpole, Terry McBrayer, Steve McBrayer, Terry Miller, and Tracey Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill O'Callaghan, Pat O'Callaghan, Bob O'Callaghan, Danny Crump, and Steve Adams. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 11 AM and anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.