Sylvia Ann Filgo Brown, 81, died unexpectedly at her home in Tupelo on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1938 in Tupelo to the late Chester and Ethel Edge Filgo. A graduate of Tupelo High School, she attended Mississippi University for Women. Sylvia was married to the late Jim Brown who was the longtime manager of Lake Lamar Bruce in Saltillo. He died May 9, 1998. Sylvia and Jim never had children, but she loved caring for youngsters and was a teacher and co-owner of Joyland Childcare for over 25 years. A true Southern lady, Sylvia loved Tupelo, Lee County, the State of Mississippi, and was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mary Stuart Chapter and the Colonial Dames. She was a learned student of history and genealogy and enjoyed keeping up with local lore. Sylvia was a longtime member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo where her parents were charter members. She affiliated with the Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church several years ago and became an active and engaged member there, enjoying all the ladies functions and being well loved by all her Church family. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Bro. Danny Robbins, officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Wednesday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Sylvia leaves behind her godson, Dr. John Morris of Tupelo, and his mother and Sylvia's cousin, Amelia Ruff Morris of Tupelo; other cousins, Buddy and Debbie Edge, Balfour "Bill" Ruff, Susan Edge, and Marian "Tina" DeLoach of Tuscaloosa and their families. Sylvia was blessed with the companionship of her dear friend, Bill McGill, since 2010, and a special friend, Sue Spigner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; and her beloved cats, Patches and Happy. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38801, or Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church, 2610 North Veterans Blvd., Saltillo, MS 38866.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Do you enjoy ballet performances?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.