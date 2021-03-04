47, passed away on Tues, Feb. 23, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Tracey Denise Brown was born to William Edward Jennings and Versie Moore Jennings on May 1, 1973 in Chickasaw Co. Tracey D. Brown is survived by her husband Telly Brown of Shannon. Two daughters; Taleiah Brown of Shannon and Gelisa Hubbert (Travis) of Houston. Four sons; Joshua Jennings (Nyesha) of Saltillo, Quintez Nails of Shannon, Jaquavious Brown and Aquavious Brown both of Okolona. Three sisters; Tonya Hollimon of Tupelo, Wanda Moore of Okolona, and Nicole Jennings of Calhoun City. Three brothers; William Jennings of Tupelo, Willie Henry Townsend (Jennifer) of Mantee, MS and Thomas Gray (Maria) of Texas. There are six grandchildren. Mrs. Tracey Brown was preceded in death by one sister; Margaret Townsend. The visitation will be Fri., March 5, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Sat., March 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery. Please continue to social distance. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
