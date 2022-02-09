Troy David Brown passed away on February 8, 2022 at Cornerstone in Corinth, MS. He was born December 24, 1942 to Andrew Brown and Jettie Proctor Brown in Walnut, MS. He was affiliated with the Baptist faith, was a 1961 graduate of Walnut High School, and retired from Dover Elevators in Middleton, TN. David was a talented drummer and in his younger days played with many local musicians and bands. Visitation will be Thursday, Febraruy 10, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Oakland Baptist Church. Visitation will continue Friday, February 11, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the service starts at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakland Baptist Church. Interment will be at the Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery. David is survived by his wife, Wanda Wammack Brown, whom he married on June 10, 1961. He is also survived by a son Andy Brown (Corinth); daughters: Terry Jo Herring (Jerry) of Tiplersville, Rhonda Wright (Ross), and Cheryl Brown; one sister: Dorothy Thornton all of Walnut, MS; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers: Austin and James Brown; two nephews: Larry and Gary Brown. Officiating will be: Bro. Danny Ferrell and Bro. Robert Buse. Pallbearers will be: Kainon Wright, Parker Collum, Andrew Brown, Luke Brown, Dylan Northcott, JT Cranford. Honorary Pallbearer: Gary Ray. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.