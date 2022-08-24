Vance Walden Brown died August 18, 2022 at the age of 96. He was born June 16, 1926 at home in the Hills Chapel community to Odus and Pearl Walden Brown. Mr. Brown was educated in Prentiss County, at Copiah Lincoln Junior College, Delta State teachers College (BS Ed), and the University of Mississippi (M.Ed.). He held positions as basketball coach, boys baseball coach, science teacher, and school counselor. He retired with 39 years in education. Mr. Brown was a very dedicated member of First Baptist Church Booneville where he served for several years as leader of the senior adult group (Joymakers) and a member of the Building and Grounds and Finance committees. His Christian faith was the foundation of his life. He was a Mason, World War II veteran, Sunday school teacher, member of Phi Delta Kappa, the Copiah Lincoln Junior College Athletic Hall of Fame, President of the Alumni Association, and a member of the state of Mississippi Junior College basketball championship teams in 1946-47 and 1948-49. Mr. Brown was happy being out in God's creation. His expertise in gardening proved beneficial by providing vegetables for his family and friends and for many fellowship meals. He enjoyed growing flowers, hunting, fishing, watching sports, traveling, and reading. Surviving Mr. Brown is his wife, Louise; two daughters, Donna Brown McDonald (James) of Little Rock, Arkansas; Mary Brown Smith (Perry) of Birmingham, Alabama; two sisters, Virginia Brown Penna of Bartlett, Tennessee and Beverly Brown Taylor of Florence, Alabama; three grandsons, Will Smith (Becka), Evan McDonald (Lorna), Brad McDonald (Allie), one granddaughter, Ashley Smith Pigford (Josh); four great grandsons and five great granddaughters; two great-great granddaughters; one step daughter, Laura Taylor (John) and one stepson, Bobby Hemphill (Judy); and a host of nieces and nephews whom he cherished. Preceding Mr. Brown in death were his parents; his first wife, Bonnie Myers Brown; four brothers, Leamon Brown, Johnny Browne, Ewell Brown, and Edwin Brown; one sister, Maylene Brown; two brothers in law, Bobby Taylor and Welmer Penna: three sisters in law, Eula Brown, Hazel Brown, and Eva Nell Brown; two nephews and two nieces. Services for Mr. Brown will be at First Baptist Church Booneville on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Visitation is from 9:30 to 11 AM with service to follow. Private family graveside service will be at New Hope Primitive Baptist cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Hope Primitive Baptist Cemetery Fund in care of Roger Wade, Renasant Bank, Boonville, MS 38829. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
