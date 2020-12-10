Willie Ray Brown, 69, passed away Sunday, December 06, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 11am at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be on today at Community Funeral Directors Chapel - Charleston. Burial will follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery.

