Malissa Ann Browning Cox, 54, passed away Thursday, November 05, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Graveside. Services will be on Tuesday Demember 8, 2020 12:00 Noon at Bethel Cemetery 1209 MS -355 Pinedale/Etta MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.