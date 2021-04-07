Deborah Lynn Mooney "Deb" Browning, 67, resident of the Macedonia Community near Myrtle, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 PM Thursday, April 8 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Pastor Marc Bowers officiating. A Private Interment is planned. Mrs. Browning was born October 1, 1953 in Union County, the daughter of the late George Luther Mooney, Sr and Nellie Elizabeth Mayo Mooney. She received her education in the Memphis Public School System and was employed in the Health Care industry for much of her life. A member of Macedonia Deentown Baptist Church, Mrs. Browning enjoyed music, sewing, art, cooking and watching television. Her favorite outdoor activities included camping, fishing, attending yard sales and her pets. Mrs. Browning will be remembered as an overall wonderful person who loved sharing every opportunity with her much adored family. Everyone that knew her-loved her and she will be greatly missed. Visitation will continue today from 10 AM to 1 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Charles David Browning of Myrtle, a daughter, Jennifer Hutcheson (Rickey) of Ripley and Brandon Browning of Myrtle, five grandchildren, Landen Browning, Avy and Maisy Hutcheson, Alexis Floyd and Cooper Dye, four nieces, five nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews, two sister in laws, Patricia Adams and Kaye Storer, and a brother in law, Johnny Browning. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Bennett and Barbara Murry, a brother, George Mooney, Jr., father in law, Buddy Browning and a niece, Angie Andrews. The family request that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main, Tupelo, MS 38801 The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Browning family at nafuneralsandcremationcare.com
