Doris Nadine Bogue Browning, 90, went to her heavenly home Friday, February 27, 2021 to be with her heavenly family, we were not ready to give her up but she told us we didn't need her down here and she was tired. She was born to Dewey Dewitt Bogue and Mary Ethel Rutledge Bogue, on July 30, 1930, she worked at the finishing room at Mohasco until she retired. She was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church, and a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class. She loved going to church, and going to gospel concerts. She loved to quilt, crochet, and cook. There will be no more Coconut Cake and Peppermint cakes at Christmas. A visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church on March 1, 2021. The service will be starting at 4:00 with Bro. Jason Pilcher and Bro. Dan Darling officiating. She was preceded in death by her Dad and Mother, her husband of 50 years Carlton (SPLUT) Browning, one son David Dewitt Browning, two sisters, Mary Caroline Bogue Grubbs, and Geraldine Bogue. She is survived by two daughters, Doris Gene Browning Garrison (Johnny), Patricia Carol Browning Rossell, (Junior) one son Robert Alton Browning (Michelle) one daughter-in-law Regina Gay Poe Browning, twelve grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be, Steven Rossell, Craig Browning, Chad Browning, Shawn Yates, Chris Long, Jesse Brewer, Jamie Wright, and Eric Carpenter. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com, United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
