Earnest Lavern Browning, 81, resident of New Albany, passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Saturday morning, July 31. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Browning will be at 11 AM Tuesday, August 3 at Liberty Baptist Church with burial following in Ingomar Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Browning was born October 18, 1939 in Union County and was the son of the late Earnest Odell and Sally Hearn Browning. He was a 1957 graduate of Pinedale High School, continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College and received a degree in Agriculture from Mississippi State University in 1962. After graduation he proudly served his country in the Mississippi National Guard and was a valued employee for the Federal Housing Administration for 32 years before retiring in 1994. A Christian, Mr. Browning enjoyed retirement by working with several golf courses in the area that included mowing in the morning and playing golf in the afternoon with his friends. An avid gardener, his hobbies were working crossword puzzles in the Daily Journal, listening to gospel music and attending "singings". Visitation will continue today at Liberty Baptist Church until service time. Memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 58 years, Kay Louis Grisham Browning, a daughter, Donna Stacy (Randy) of New Albany, one son, Ron Browning (Misty) of Tupelo, one sister, Sue Gafford of Olive Branch, one brother, Charlie Q. Browning of Corinth and four grandchildren, Matthew and Jonathan Stacy, Trent and Jordan Browning and a host of nieces and nephews. Micah 6:8 "He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?" The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.