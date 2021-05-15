Emily Frances Browning, 71, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She was born to Barnett Browning and Hazel Woodruff Browning. She retired, after 30 years of teaching, from Iuka and Prentiss County Schools. After retirement, she substituted in the Tupelo School District and Gwinnett County Public Schools in Georgia. Ms Browning was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo, MS. Visitation for Ms Browning will be Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 5 PM until 7 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 3 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her twin sister, Phyllis Garner; sister, Josie Keeton; nephew, Joe Keeton of Booneville; nieces, Lacey Hurst (Tim) of Selmer, TN; Gina Garner of Southaven, MS; great nephews, Logan Williams and Sterling Hurst of Selmer, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Tommy Garner and Jerry Keeton.
