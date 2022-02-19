Freida Floyce Browning, age 72, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born October 10, 1949 to Jewel Reno and Loyce "Pud" Brandon Graham. Freida was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church, where she enjoyed helping with Bible School. She was a 1967 graduate of Hurricane High School, where she was Miss Hurricane High School. She was a teammate of the the Hurricane Class B State Basketball Champions of 1966 and 1967. Freida attended Itawamba Junior College, Holmes Junior College and Blue Mountain College, where she graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She taught first grade for over 30 years and continued substituting for many years after retirement. Freida was the secretary of the Warren-Graham Reunion. She delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and visiting with cousins, gardening and working puzzle books. Services will be at 3 PM, Monday, February 21, 2022 at Hurricane Baptist Church with Rev. Philip Brock officiating; burial will follow in the Sand Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Caroline Brents (Stephen), and Guide Browning; two grandchildren, Autumn Jewel Brents and Asher Browning Brents; an aunt, Faye Dillard and a host of cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don Linton Browning, they were married in July of 1982 and who preceded her in death on July 17, 2017. Pallbearers will be Cade Hooker, Colt Hooker, Bradley Montgomery, Shane Montgomery, Chipper Hicks, Brent Montgomery and Graden Hooker. Visitation will be from 12 to 3 PM Monday at Hurricane Baptist Church. Condolences may be off
