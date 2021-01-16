Gary Keith Browning, 63, passed away January 15, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Gary attended Hayseed Cowboy Church, was an outdoorsman that loved hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and camping. Gary is survived by his wife, Paula Browning; sister, Nancy Yates(Hugh) of New Albany; brothers, Nickey Browning(Brenda) of Pontotoc, Roger Browning(Rebecca) of New Albany, and Tim Browning(Anita) of Ecru; and a special nephew, Payton McGee of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leighton and Winnie Browning. Services will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at 11AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Elder Roger Browning officiating. Face masks are required. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Sunday, January 17, 5-8PM and Monday, January 18, 10AM until service time.

