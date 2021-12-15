Lannie Ladell Browning, 87, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 13, 2021. He was a retired butcher and grocery store owner. Lannie was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Martin Baptist Church, Union County. He enjoyed being outside, especially gardening and camping. His happy times were when he got to love on his grandchildren and his great grands. He loved the Lord and singing his praises. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Cora Etta Browning; his two daughters, Freda McLaughlin(Karol) of Pontotoc and Janet Jamison of New Albany; his son, Gary Browning(Shelley) of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Sonya, Greg, Christi, Daniel, Sabrina, and Tanner; eleven great grands; two sisters, Faye McMillen of Memphis, TN and Doris Marie Covington of Collierville, TN; and one brother, Floyd Browning of Arlington, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Arthur and Ruddell Browning; one sister; and two brothers. Services will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jeremiah McMillen and Bro. Andy Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Karol McLaughlin, Greg McLaughlin, Daniel McCollum, Dawson McCollum, Tanner Browning, and Bruce McCoy. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 15th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Thursday, December 16th 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
