Larry Bruce Browning 73, passed away on October 1, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on October 4, 1947 in New Albany, MS to the late Robert and Hattie Sue (Blackard) Browning. He served in the army and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of Martin Baptist Church. He loved to be outside, spend time with his family, watch Nascar, and attend car shows. He retired from Union County Schools in 2009, where he worked in the bus shop for 25 years. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Hattie Sue Browning; one brother Mickey Browning, and one sister; Melissa Cox. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Linda (McMillen), his three children; Marty (Patty), Kim Hardin (Brad), and Todd (Jennifer); five grandchildren, Daniel (Lacie), Kelly Byrd (Brandon), Hannah, Taylor, and Annalynn; two great grandchildren, Gabbie and Harper; two brothers; Dean (Diane), Randy (Sherryie); two sisters; Pat Ragsdale (Jerry), Joy Salmon; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Martin Baptist Church from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Services will be at 11 am on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Martin Baptist Church with Bro. Marty Browning and Bro. Tim McMillen officiating. There will be an hour visitation before the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Gideons International. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
