Mable Ruth Cobb Browning, 90, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born September 24, 1929, in Ingomar to Earnest Franklin Cobb and Ollie Huffstatler Cobb. She was a member of Ecru Baptist Church, the Eastern Star, and had been a cub scout den mother. She was a retired homemaker. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Greg Lasset officiating. Burial will be in Ecru City Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one son: William G. 'Bud' Browning (Ann); one sister: Judy Hill (Wayne); and two grandchildren: Samuel Starlin Browning and Leah Claire Browning. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Lynn Gilbert Browning; one daughter: Krystal Ann Tittle; one son: Bruce Browning; one sister: Ruby Canerdy; and two brothers: Jim Cobb and Billy Cobb. Pallbearers will be Ed Prawl, Brian Cobb, Adam Hill, Scott Hill, Jeff Cobb, Starlin Browning, Jon Browning, and Malcolm White. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
