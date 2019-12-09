Nelta Anita Browning, age 93, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at West Hills Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN. She was born January 20, 1926 to Minnie Pearl Morris and Foster Alexander Browning. Nelta was a graduate of Hurricane High School and retired from Goldsmith's in Memphis, TN. She was a former member of Colonia Hills Baptist Church, and a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Nelta enjoyed crocheting, knitting and quilting. Services will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. David Barnett officiating; burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her two daughters, Betty Dianne Webb of Hernando, MS and Sandra Martin of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren, Scarlette Hunter, Angie Smith, Shane Hunter and Monica Russell; and nine great-grandchildren, Danielle Bell, Miley Bell, Tucker Smith, Sophie Smith, Isabella Hunter, Abby Hunter, Corey Arms, Magen Martin and Thomas Russell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, C.W. Browning; her daughter, Sherry J. Warren and her siblings, a set of twin girls, Beatrice Dowdy, Rudell Warren, Arvella Benjamin, Biven Whitehead Coker, Flora Dowdy, Edith Franklin, Bordry Robbins, Hollice Willard and Dorman Robbins; and two son-in-laws, Clayton Martin and John Webb. Pallbearers will be Danny Benjamin, Lanny Benjamin, Shane Hunter and Thomas Russell. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 PM at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Thursday.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.