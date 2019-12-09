Nelta Anita Browning, age 93, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at West Hills Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN. She was born January 20, 1926 to Minnie Pearl Morris and Foster Alexander Browning. Nelta was a graduate of Hurricane High School and retired from Goldsmith's in Memphis, TN. She was a former member of Colonia Hills Baptist Church, and a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Nelta enjoyed crocheting, knitting and quilting. Services will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. David Barnett officiating; burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her two daughters, Betty Dianne Webb of Hernando, MS and Sandra Martin of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren, Scarlette Hunter, Angie Smith, Shane Hunter and Monica Russell; and nine great-grandchildren, Danielle Bell, Miley Bell, Tucker Smith, Sophie Smith, Isabella Hunter, Abby Hunter, Corey Arms, Magen Martin and Thomas Russell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, C.W. Browning; her daughter, Sherry J. Warren and her siblings, a set of twin girls, Beatrice Dowdy, Rudell Warren, Arvella Benjamin, Biven Whitehead Coker, Flora Dowdy, Edith Franklin, Bordry Robbins, Hollice Willard and Dorman Robbins; and two son-in-laws, Clayton Martin and John Webb. Pallbearers will be Danny Benjamin, Lanny Benjamin, Shane Hunter and Thomas Russell. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 PM at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Thursday.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 9, 2019 @ 5:38 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.