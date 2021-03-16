Troy Browning, 90, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Southern Magnolia, Golden, MS. He was born in Tishomingo County, MS to Henry and Mary Etta Crane Browning. He was a truck driver and a member of Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. Graveside services will be Friday, March 19, 11 a.m. at Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS with Bro. Mark Daily officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by two children - Jerry Browning (Betty) of Southaven, MS and Barbara Browning (Mike) of Dennis, MS; three grandchildren - Daniel Browning, Tyler Browning (Paige) and Dylan Browning; one great-granddaughter - Mabry Elizabeth Browning and a sister-in-law - Rosa Nell Young. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Young Browning, two grandchildren, Kevin and Tiffany Browning, his parents, three sisters and one brother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.

