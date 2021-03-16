Troy Browning, 90, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Southern Magnolia, Golden, MS. He was born in Tishomingo County, MS to Henry and Mary Etta Crane Browning. He was a truck driver and a member of Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. Graveside services will be Friday, March 19, 11 a.m. at Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS with Bro. Mark Daily officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by two children - Jerry Browning (Betty) of Southaven, MS and Barbara Browning (Mike) of Dennis, MS; three grandchildren - Daniel Browning, Tyler Browning (Paige) and Dylan Browning; one great-granddaughter - Mabry Elizabeth Browning and a sister-in-law - Rosa Nell Young. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Young Browning, two grandchildren, Kevin and Tiffany Browning, his parents, three sisters and one brother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.