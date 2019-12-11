Virginia D. Browning, 86, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Tishomingo County, MS and was a homemaker. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. Services will be Friday, December 13, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Mark Daily officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of sixty-nine years - Troy Browning, Dennis, MS; two children - Jerry Browning (Betty) Southaven, MS and Barbara Browning (Mike) Dennis, MS; three grandchildren - Daniel Browning, Tyler Browning (Paige) and Dylan Browning; one great-granddaughter - Mabry Elizabeth Browning and one sister-Rosa Nell Young, Dennis, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie DeSoto and Vera Hopkins Young, a brother, Harold Wayne Young and two grandchildren, Kevin and Tiffany Browning. Pallbearers will be Daniel Browning, Tyler Browning, Dylan Browning, Mike Bohannon and Shearl Pardue. Honorary pallbearers will be Eudell Crane and Joe Browning. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.