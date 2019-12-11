Virginia D. Browning, 86, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Tishomingo County, MS and was a homemaker. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. Services will be Friday, December 13, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Mark Daily officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of sixty-nine years - Troy Browning, Dennis, MS; two children - Jerry Browning (Betty) Southaven, MS and Barbara Browning (Mike) Dennis, MS; three grandchildren - Daniel Browning, Tyler Browning (Paige) and Dylan Browning; one great-granddaughter - Mabry Elizabeth Browning and one sister-Rosa Nell Young, Dennis, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie DeSoto and Vera Hopkins Young, a brother, Harold Wayne Young and two grandchildren, Kevin and Tiffany Browning. Pallbearers will be Daniel Browning, Tyler Browning, Dylan Browning, Mike Bohannon and Shearl Pardue. Honorary pallbearers will be Eudell Crane and Joe Browning. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.