Doris Brownlee Gates , 65, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, MS. Services will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Callahan Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 11:00-12:00pm with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Callahan Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS..

