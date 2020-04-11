FULTON -- Judy Myrl Brownlee, 58, FORMERLY OF HALLS, TN,, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, April 13, at 2 p.m. at Dry Hill Cemetery in Halls, TN. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

