PHEBA, MS -- Zelda Mae Brownlee , 66, passed away Sunday, June 07, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday June 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Cedar Grove M.B. Church in Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on Friday June 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m.to 1:00 p.m. with safety policies implemented. at Cedar Grove M.B. Church in Aberdeen, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Dixie Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS..

