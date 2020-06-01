83, passed away on Sat., May 30, 2020 at his residence in Prairie. Earnest Lee Broyles was born to his late parents, Lee Johnson Broyles and Margaret Jones on Oct. 1, 1936 in Monroe Co. "Pap" was a lifetime farmer, deacon and Sunday School teacher at 2nd Baptist Church in Prairie. Earnest Lee Broyles is survived by his wife Mary Louise Doss- Broyles of 58 years from Prairie. Three daughters; Angela Green (Arther) of Tupelo, Nerma Ware (Fulton) of Aberdeen, and Cassandra Carson (Zoltan) of Murfreesboro. One son; James Trent Broyles of Prairie. One sister; Annie Mae Metcalf of Prairie. One brother; Ray Thomas Broyles (Lorian) of Chicago. There are also 4 grandchildren. The visitation will be on Tues., June 2, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at 2nd Baptist Church. The service will be Wed., June 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at 2nd Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Joe Bowen officiating. The mandatory safety policies will be in place. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
