Martha Fay Bruce, 80, of Ashland, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at her daughter's home in Ashland. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Waymon C. Bruce of Ashland, MS; her son, Gary (Kathy) Bruce of Ripley, MS; her daughter, Sheila (Jerry) Clifton of Ashland; her grandchildren, Brittany (Chris) Byrd of Mandeville, LA, Elizabeth Bruce of Ripley, MS, and Leigh Ann Clifton of New Albany, MS; her sister, Ruth (Hank) Fathera of Murfreesboro, TN and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Daisy Burdin and two brothers, JD Burdin and Hurley Burdin and three sisters, Louise Kee, Myrtle Lowe, and Mae Dell Holt. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 3933 Pleasant Hill Road, Ashland, MS 38603. McMillan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.