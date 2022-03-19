Paula Diane Byrd Bruff, 77, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was born September 20, 1944, in the Splunge community of Itawamba County to Allen Levi and Audra Lee Ferguson Byrd. She worked in various factories over the years and was of the Baptist faith. She was an avid Ole Miss Rebel fan. Services will be private. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two daughters, Angie Izard (Phillip) of Tupelo and Tangie Franks (Tommy) of Mantachie; one brother, Don Byrd (Linda) of Fulton; three grandchildren, Cody Allen Bruff-Lacey (Brandon) of Saltillo, Mary Chandler Izard of Tupelo, and Maranda Jones (Nick) of Mantachie; two great-grandchildren, Sam Luke Jones and Raylee Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Bruff; her parents; three brothers, D.C. Byrd, Euple Byrd, and Weir Byrd; and one sister, Wanda Moore. Condolences may be shared with Diane's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
