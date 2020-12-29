Dennie EuDora Brister Brumfield of McComb ascended into Heaven on December 26, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. She was born on November 10, 1930 in Bogue Chitto, MS to parents Fred Eugene Brister, Sr. and Wadie Janet Boone Brister. She graduated with honors from Copiah Lincoln Junior College where she was a Homecoming Maid, member of Glee Club and member of the original Collettes majorette ensemble with the band. She was Brookhaven's Miss Hospitality in 1951. She married Robert White (Bob White) Brumfield on June 1, 1952. They lived in Oxford while he finished law school and then moved to McComb. In McComb, she worked in the shops of Illinois Central Railroad before retiring to raise her family. She was a member of J. J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church for 35 years where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She continued her life long devotion to God through membership at First Baptist Church and First Christian Church in McComb. She served her church and the elderly through her nursing home Sunday School Ministry for 20+ years. She was a long-time member of the McComb Junior Auxiliary which was established to train women to assume leadership roles in meeting community needs. She served as President and as a member of the JA National Travel Team and admissions committee for 14 years. She was selected as 1976 Azalea Ball Queen for her contributions. She was a lifelong member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter # 263. She also was the first and only female member of the original Southwest Miss Regional Hospital committee ultimately resulting in the establishment of Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb and helped organize the Pink Ladies. She was instrumental in securing the steam locomotive # 2542 from Illinois Central Railroad for use at McComb City Park, now housed in the McComb City Railroad Depot Museum. She served as a member of the Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Foundation and on the Pike-Amite Library Board. Her special interests included reading, all types of music, cooking, traveling and mentoring young people. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother Fred Eugene Brister Jr, her sister Louise Brister Bratton, her son-in-law John Gaston Swords, and her special friend Helen Beacham. She is survived by her daughters Janet Brumfield (Glory Sanders), Brenda Brumfield Swords, Dennie Elizabeth Brumfield (Betsy) Naugle (Dr. Tom Naugle); grandson John Gaston Swords II (Raven); granddaughter Margaret Elizabeth Swords; sister by choice Hazel Jean Newman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dr. David Millican will conduct graveside services at 11:00 am, Saturday January 2, 2021 in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Due to pandemic restrictions, we ask that you wear masks and socially distance. Hartman Jones Funeral Home is McComb is in charge of arrangements. Although she would have loved a huge send-off, we must limit attendance to family and close friends only please. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Junior Auxiliary of McComb, P O Box 111, McComb, MS 39649 or First Christian Church, P O Box 1672, McComb, MS 39649. The family extends special thanks to the staff at Aston Court Retirement Center and to the staff at Hospice Compassus Care for their loving care.
