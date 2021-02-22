Marie Estes Brumley, 78, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at her home in Dry Creek. Services will be on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11-2 at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

