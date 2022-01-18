Paul Brunetti, Jr., 72, passed away January 18, 2022 at Ashland Health and Rehab. He was a proud Army Veteran and a loving and caring husband and father. He loved Nascar, watching westerns, and collecting war memorabilia. He loved animals, especially his pets, Roxie and Little Girl. Survivors include his wife, Glenda Brunetti; 4 sons, Brandon Brunetti of Duncan, MS, Brent Brunetti of FL; Blaine Duty of Millington, TN, and Jeff Duty of Pontotoc, MS; his sister, Paulette Brunetti of Maine; his brother, Bob Brunetti(Donna) of Memphis, TN; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Mary Hardin and Ernestine Campbell; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Billy Turnage officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Thursday, January 20th 5-7PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Friday, January 21st 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.