On Tuesday evening, November 2, 2021, Anthony Shaun Bryan, 39, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at his home near Ripley. Funeral Services remembering the life of Shaun will be at 11 AM Friday, November 5 at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church. Bro. Bo Rucker and Bro. Ritchie Hatcher will officiate and burial will follow in the Bryan family cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Shaun was born October 19, 1982 in Tupelo and is the son of Wayne and Hope Mauney Bryan of Ripley. He was a 2001 graduate of Pine Grove High School where he was voted Star Student and Mr. Pine Grove. He continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College and was a graduate of the University of Mississippi where he earned a Baccalaureate Degree in Accounting. Shaun was currently employed as the accounting clerk for the Town of Dumas and had previously worked for Benson's Home Supply and Lindsey Davis & Associates CPA. He was a member of Dumas Baptist Church and also attended Wesley Congregational Methodist Church. Shaun's real constant in his life, and the biggest love of his life, was his family. His parents were always by his side through all the trials and always supported him. His brothers, Zane and Cody were his heros and knew he could always count on them for anything. His sister, Canaan was always a pleasure to tease. Apparently he thought she could not cook even implying "Yes, you DO boil the eggs for tuna fish". He was affectionately known as "Uncle Dude" to his much adored nieces and nephews to whom he had a special relationship with. An avid outdoorsman, Shaun loved to fish, deer hunt and taking every opportunity to share his adventures. He will be remembered as a true Pine Grove Panther, Mississippi State Bulldog and St. Louis Cardinal fan. Shaun was well-known in his community, loved by so many and was a great friend to all. He leaves behind many memories to be cherished and his family finds comfort in knowing they will see him again. Visitation will continue today from 9 AM until service time at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, wonderful memories will continue to be shared by one sister, Canaan Collins (Trent) of Dumas, two brothers, Zane Bryan (Abby) of Dumas and Cody Wayne Bryan (Kati) of Ripley, his maternal grandmother, Betty Mauney of Ripley, two nieces, Allie Havas and Kylee Sullivan, three nephews, Bentley, Jaxon and Pryor Wayne Bryan, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Carl Mauney and his paternal grandparents, Gordon and Juanita Bryan. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Shaun's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
