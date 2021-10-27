Carolyn Francis Camp Bryan, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. She was born on May 7, 1942 in Amory to Riley Eason and Eugenia Maurine May Camp. She grew up in Amory and was a graduate of Amory High School. She was trained in classical piano and loved to listen to classical music. On October 27, 1960, she married Boyd Bryan. Carolyn was a member of Amory Church of Christ and she enjoyed visiting with her family, friend, and especially her grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bobby Cleveland and Philip Hathcock officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery. She is survived by her three daughters, Kelly Mann (Dean) of Amory, Karen Weirauch (Joe) of Amory, and Jennifer Moody (Mike) of Dresden, TN; her brother, Riley Eason Camp, III (Barbara) of Southaven; 8 grandchildren, Rebecca Mann, Bryan Mann, Chris Bryan (Michelle), Michael Weirauch, Logan Weirauch, Kaegan Moody, Rylie Childs, and Will Childs; 3 great grandchildren, Eason Bryan, Abigail Bryan, and Baker Moody; and special caregiver, Kim Jarrett. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Boyd Bryan. Pallbearers will be Dean Mann, Joe Weirauch, Mike Moody, Logan Weirauch, Michael Weirauch, Kaegan Moody, Will Childs, Bryan Mann, and Chris Bryan. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.