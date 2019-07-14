Roderic Charles Bryan passed away on July 13, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was born on September 19, 1932 to Roderic Clyde and Alice Wardie Bryan and lived most of his life in the Lackey Community. He attended the Aberdeen School system and joined the Aberdeen National Guard in 1949 while still in the 11th grade. Mobilized in January 1950, he left for Fort Jackson, S.C. and was sent to Korea in September of 1950 for 11 months with the 25th Infantry Division. After returning from Korea, he enrolled back in school and graduated at Aberdeen High School in 1953. He married Carol Lynn Allen of Smithville, MS in May of 1955 and enjoyed 64 years of marriage while having 4 children, Rod Bryan (Janice), Allen Bryan-Deceased (May), Tena Bryan Moreland (Randy), and Robert Bryan (Lachelle). He has 5 grand kids, 4 great grandkids and 1 on the way. Charles was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, over 66 years of the American Legion, and a life member of the DAV. He retired from the National Guard with over 20 years of service. He was elected as the 3rd District Supervisor for Monroe County in 1990 and served proudly for 12 years. During his service he helped get the walking tracks built at the Bartahatchie, Lackey, and Hamilton Community Centers. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church in the Lackey Community. He enjoyed working with his scuppernong orchard with over 150 vines. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Palmer Home for Children in Columbus, MS. Services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jack Inmon officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
