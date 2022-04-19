Jean Bryan passed away at the age of 86 on April 18, 2022 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She was born May 10, 1935 to Lester Thomas and Opal Grady Thomas in Tippah County, MS. She worked as a Sales Clerk for Griffin's Supermarket and Big Red and was a member of the Palmer Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the service begins at 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Interment will be at Blue Mountain Cemetery. Jean is survived by: two daughters: Ginger Kay Rogers (Tom) of Ripley, MS, Pat Ann Hall (Joey) of Blue Mountain, MS; two sisters: Sue Glidewell (Ricky) of Water Valley, MS, Mary Nell Beasley of Sherman, MS; four grandchildren: Alicia Reaves (Ben), Chase Hall, Christine Brown (Cody), Jody Miller (Shawna); eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son: Lonnie Bryan; two brothers: Lee Thomas, Buddy Thomas; one special friend: Martin Ellis. Officiating will be: Bro. Michael Baker and Bro. Ricky Glidewell. Pallbearers will be: Chase Hall, Brent Sanders, Cody Brown, Jody Miller, Brandon Miller, Ben Reaves. Honorary Pallbearers are: Anthony Thomas, Danny Lee, Richard Thomas, Steve Thomas. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
