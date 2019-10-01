Mr. Leland "Joe" Bryan, 84, died peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following an extended illness. One of ten children, he was born August 15, 1935 to the union of Barmore Dyke Bryan and Myrtle Robinson Bryan. He grew up in the Alpine community where he was a graduate of Cedar Hill High School. He married Shirley Ann Miller of Lee County on April 14, 1956. Joe worked as a route man/salesman employed by Sealtest Milk Company retiring after 33 years of service. After his first retirement he was self-employed in the family accounting business and owned other businesses. He greatly enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, and traveling extensively, making 11 trips to Hawaii. He was a colorful character. He called about twenty of the same family and friends every day. He was a faithful member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be at 11 AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Bert Harper officiating. Private burial will follow at Old Birmingham Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be today (Wednesday) from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM and Thursday from 10 AM to service time. Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley Bryan of Saltillo; two sons, James Bryan of Saltillo and Mike Bryan (Michelle) of Tupelo; 4 siblings, Rachel Garner (Dennis) and Margaret Bramlett, all of New Albany, Billy Bryan of Blue Springs, and Carolyn Cooper (Bill) of Baldwyn; 3 grandchildren, Madison Bryan, Summer Bryan, and Isabella Bryan, who all affectionately called him "Pop Joe"; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings, Rex Bryan, Ethelene McGill, Horace Bryan, Barmore "Lefty" Bryan, and Barbara Lovell. Pallbearers will be Phil Bramlett, III, Phil Bramlett, IV, Craig Treadaway, Joe Treadaway, Brad Cooper, Bryan Cooper, Paul Bryan, Will Briscoe, Rick Repsold, and Mike Barnes. Honorary pallbearers will be Dual Gober and Roger Smith. Memorials in memory of Joe Bryan may be made to Regional Rehabilitation Center-designated to the 5K Run for his granddaughter, Summer Bryan's Senior High School Project, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service Thursday at 11 AM and for 60 days thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
88°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Warm. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable..
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Warm. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 1, 2019 @ 6:36 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.