Aurthur "Peter Rabbit" Bryant, 61, resident of Tippah County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his sister's residence on January 17, 2022. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Bryant will be 2 PM, January 20, 2022 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery in Tippah County. Mr. Bryant was born January 12, 1961 in Camden, MO, to the late Ira Arthur and Marguerite McCaig Bryant. He received his education in the Horn Lake Public School System and was a valued employee of Hankins Sawmill for 20 years before his retirement. A Christian, Mr. Bryant enjoyed the simple things of life. Whether he was dove hunting, fishing, shooting skeets, sharing meals with family, or riding around with "Sassy" the dog, Mr. Bryant knew how to have fun and that's what his family will remember most about him. Visitation will be 11 AM until 2 PM, January 20, 2022 at the Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish his memories include one son, Brandon Bryant(Heather) of Ripley, two sisters, Debbie Maxwell(Earl) of Arkansas and Donna Kay Johnson of Ripley, two grandchildren, Layla and Joseph Bryant, and a host of family and friends. He is also preceded in death by two brothers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bryant Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
