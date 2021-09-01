Carolyn Faye Bryant, at the age of 77, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Diversicare in Amory after an extended illness. She was born November 4, 1943, in Eden, North Carolina. She was the only child of John and Betsy Mason Weatherford. She had a 34 year career in convenient store management which concluded after 25 years at Sanders Oil Company due to her failing health. Affectionately known as Ms. Carol or Momma Carol by friends and family, she was a caring friend and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading and traveling, especially to watch NASCAR. Ms. Carol attended Palestine Baptist Church in Nettleton. Momma Carol leaves behind her four children, Eric Downs of Pensacola, Florida, Billy Pattillo of Tupelo, Adrain Downs and his soon to be wife, Darla Kay of Eutaw, Alabama, and Missy Griffin and her husband, Jeff of Wiggins; eight grandchildren, Haley Pannell and her husband, Bentley of Diamondhead, Billy Ray Pattillo, Jr. of South Carolina, Brianna Pattillo of South Carolina, Baldwyn Pattillo of Norfolk, Virginia, John Neil Downs of Smithville, Meghan Talley and her husband, Dustin of Kossuth, Brendan Griffin of Wiggins, and David Griffin of Wiggins; and four grandchildren, Lincoln Ross Pannell, Emilia Landry Pannell, Leyla Talley, and Landon Talley. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Saturday, September 4, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Funeral services honoring Ms. Carol will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Dustin Talley officiating. Graveside services will follow at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory. Pallbearers will be Adrain Downs, Bentley Pannell, Henry Kyle, Dustin Talley, Neil Downs, and Jacob Kyle. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Gillentine, Billy Ray Pattillo, Jr., Baldwyn David Pattillo, and Eric Downs. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Mississippi Chapter, 855 S. Pear Orchard Road Suite 501, Ridgeland, MS 39157. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.