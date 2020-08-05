BURNSVILLE, MS -- Frankie Hall Bryant, 66, passed away Tuesday, August 04, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel . Visitation will be on 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.