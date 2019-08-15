Helen Faye Dunahoo Bryant, 85, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born March 15, 1934, in Union County to Candler Brantley Dunahoo and Minnie Hall Dunahoo. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was the retired owner of Bryant's Beauty Shop and Bryant's Fish and Steak. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Rev. Bradley L. Baker and Dr. Clay Anthony officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by 3 daughters: Linda F. Baker (Terry), Shelia Ann Garrett (Rick), and Debbie Bryant Wheeler; 1 son: Brantley Joe Bryant (Karen); 1 daughter-in-law: Kim Steward; 1 brother: Q. C. Dunahoo; 10 grandchildren: Matthew Garrett, Rebecca Garrett, Bradley Baker, Corey Baker, Alex Bryant, Destin Bryant, Shane McMillen, Jeremy McMillen, Aaron Wheeler, and Stephanie Durnin; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 son: David Allen Steward; and 4 brothers: E. K. Dunahoo, Houston Dunahoo, Bill Dunahoo, and Joel Dunahoo. Pallbearers will be Alex Bryant, Destin Bryant, Aaron Wheeler, Shane McMillen, Jeremy McMillen, Richard Anthony, John Clemmons, and Corey Baker. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Hillcrest Baptist Church and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Sanctuary Hospice House or The American Cancer Society. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
