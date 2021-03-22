Ingeborg Josepha Bryant, 92, resident of Memphis, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Methodist South Hospital in Memphis, TN. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Bryant will be at 3 P.M. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Mrs. Bryant was born August 14, 1928 in Munich, Germany to the late Max and Maria Hofl. She received her education in Munich, Germany and studied hard to gain her citizenship in the U.S. She was joined in holy matrimony on September 25, 1948 to Joe R. Bryant of Tippah County and faithfully remained married, until his death, for 61 years. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Josie Bryant and one sister, Elsie. A caregiver for most of her life, she will be remembered as a avid Startrek fan, and for her unconditional love for her cats and family. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23 from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. at The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Bryant is survived by one niece, Monika Landes of Munich, Germany. She is also remembered by her great-nieces and nephews of Germany, by many nieces and nephews of the Bryant family and by many of her wonderful friends. The Bryant family request that memorials be sent to Spay Memphis 3787 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122. "She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her." Proverbs 3:15. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bryant family at ripleyfuneralhome@yahoo.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.