Joyce Brady Bryant, lifelong resident of Tippah County and wife of the late Harmon Carter Bryant, departed this life Friday morning, June 12, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. She was 88 years of age and died following a brief illness. A Funeral Service honoring the life of Mrs. Bryant will be at 2 PM Monday, June 15 at her much loved Community Baptist Church where she was the oldest member at the time of her death. Bro. Larry Harrison and Bro. Perry Reed will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 PM to 2 PM at the church with burial to follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Bryant was born July 10, 1931 in Tippah County, the oldest daughter of thirteen children born to the late Joel Lee "Joe" and Mary Rutherford Brady. She received her education in the one room Unity School House located in Tippah County. Born with a strong work ethic, Mrs. Bryant was one of the first employees of the Foot Caress Corporation and remained a loyal employee until the company closed. Many will remember Mrs. Bryant as a long time employee of Griffin Supermarket that later became E.W. James. She was employed for 26 years at the supermarket before her retirement at the age of 80. A talented person with many interests, Mrs. Bryant enjoyed her garden, sewing, quilting, crocheting and cooking. Her passion was growing beautiful flowers that she shared with others. Blessed with a large loving family, survivors include two children, Joel Bryant (Mary Lou) and Rita Bryant, five sisters, Doris McAlister, Shirley Kirkland (Benny), Lutie Willingham (Jimmy), Helen Roberts, all of Ripley and Juanita Estridge of Enid, MS, three brothers, Travis Brady (Mary), Roy Brady (Mary Lou) and Herman "Jeff" Brady, all of Ripley, four grandchildren, Cory Bryant, Cindy Hayes (Ryan), Anthony Byers (April) and Benjamin Byers and seven great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Bryant and four brothers, Charles, Benton, James and Jessie Brady. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bryant family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
