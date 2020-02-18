Larry Ronald Bryant, 72, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a battle with cancer. Born to the late Euel Bryant and Thera Runell Burleson Bryant, he lived in Lee County all his life, first in Mooreville before moving to the Ridge in 2001. A patriotic American, he served in the U. S. Army, honorably discharging to the Mississippi National Guard where he also served for six years. Larry retired in 2000 after years in the Oil Distributorship business with his last assignment being manager of Tupelo Oil Company. A great lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed his guns, snake hunting (and killing), his animals, especially his dogs, collecting coins, arrowheads, and Indian artifacts. A Baptist, he was known by his family and friends to have a wicked and dry sense of humor which brought much laughter to all. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with his son, Greg Bryant, officiating. Private burial will follow in Euclatubba Cemetery west of Saltillo. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Thursday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. (662 840 5000) Larry is survived by his wife; Stella Bryant of Birmingham Ridge; his mother, Runell Bryant (age 97) of Tupelo; his sons, Kenny Bryant (Rachel) of Wren, Ronnie Bryant of Lee Co., David Bryant (Cathy) of Mantachie, and Greg Bryant (Shaye) of Pontotoc; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, June Gary (Dr. Bill) of Mooreville and a brother, Lonnie Bryant (Jessie Paulette) Bryant of Slidell, La.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Euel; his sister, Tammy Bryant; and a daughter-in-law, Katherine Diane Bryant. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 2 PM Thursday and will be permanently archived there.
